Bail set for brothers accused in Bangor altercation, shooting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two brothers facing charges in connection to a shooting outside Half Acre nightclub in Bangor last month appeared before a judge for the first time Friday.

Edward Evans is charged with elevated aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His brother, Eimel (eh-MEAL) Evans, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. They each face one charge of assault.

During Friday virtual hearing, prosecutors accused Edward Evans of shooting another man in the stomach during the altercation in the parking lot on Harlow Street. The alleged victim, Horane Lawrence, also faces charges in this case and is currently out on bail.

“Luckily Mr. Lawrence, the victim in this case, survived the gunshot, but the situation that was created at Half Acre on that night was extremely serious. And, it appears that it was started by Edward Evans and his brother Eimel Evans,” said Katherine Davis, Penobscot County assistant district attorney.

The defense attorney for the Evans brothers accused Lawrence of provoking the incident.

“I cannot tell from looking at the videos who fired the shot that hit Mr. Lawrence, but I can tell from the video that Mr. Lawrence stabbed Eimel Evans in the chest with a knife,” said defense attorney Don Brown.

The judge set bail at $50,000 for Edward and $1,000 for Eimel.

Among the conditions of their release, they are both prohibited from returning to Half Acre and may not possess a firearm or other dangerous weapon.

