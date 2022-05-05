Advertisement

UPDATE- All four men arrested in connection with Bangor shooting

Two of four suspects posted bail from Penobscot County Jail
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around 1:15 a.m.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All four men wanted in connection a shooting outside the Half Acre nightclub in downtown Bangor last month are now in custody.

Edward and Eimel Evans taken into custody by Bangor Police in connection with shooting outside...
Edward and Eimel Evans taken into custody by Bangor Police in connection with shooting outside Half Acre nightclub last month(WABI TV)

Edward Evans, from the Bronx, New York, is charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Misdemeanor Assault

HIs brother, Eimel Evans, from Augusta, is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Misdemeanor Assault.

A bail hearing for both men is scheduled for Friday.

Horane Lawrence turned himself into police in connection with a shooting outside the Half Acre...
Horane Lawrence turned himself into police in connection with a shooting outside the Half Acre nightclub in downtown Bangor last month(WABI TV)

Horane Lawrence turned himself into police. He’s charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon.

Lawrence was released from custody after posting $200 cash bail.

36-year-old Andrae Dixon of Bangor was also released after posting bail.

Dixon is charged with felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and felony aggravated criminal mischief.

Dixon accused of firing several shots into an occupied vehicle during an altercation on April 24th, according to police.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

