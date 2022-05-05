Unpermitted outside fire in Rockland destroys garage being demolished

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a garage that was being demolished was destroyed by an unpermitted outside fire in Rockland this week.

It happened on Mountain Road Tuesday evening.

When fire crews arrived, they found the garage was no longer intact and fire was spreading to grass and leaves around it.

The fire chief says the owner was cutting up pieces of the garage and burning them in a barrel but left the fire unattended for a brief time.

The chief says when the owner came back, the garage was on fire.

Officials say they quickly worked to prevent the fire from spreading to the home and nearby woods.

