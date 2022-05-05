Sunshine & Seasonable Temperatures Return Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunshine returns to our forecast today as high pressure returns to the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures getting back to the 50s and 60s. A weak cold front will cross the state tonight and may bring a few clouds with it otherwise expect mostly clear skies for the overnight. Lows will drop to the 30s to low 40s.

Our Friday looks good with a few more clouds around especially for southern and coastal areas as low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. High pressure will be in control this weekend giving us some spectacular weather for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Mother’s Day Sunday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Some warmer will move into the region as we head into early next week allowing temperatures to reach close to 70° Monday and possibly some low 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 56°-66°, coolest north. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 33°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 54°-64°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s, coolest along the coast.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 60° along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland.

