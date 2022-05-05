Residents evacuated during police standoff in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Boston Avenue in Lewiston was shut down for around three hours Wednesday as police negotiated with a man with a knife during an hours long standoff.

Police told WMTW News 8 that the suspect was in a house on Noble Street, which is also in a densely populated part of the city.

The man may have also had another weapon according to police.

Some residents were evacuated from the area out of an abundance of caution.

Those who remained were asked to stay in the center of their homes.

There was a heavy police presence on the scene, officers were armed and a paramedic was on site.

Officers tried to contact the subject over a loud speaker, asking him to answer his phone and leave the lights on, saying they wanted to help.

The scene was cleared around 10:40 p.m. after officers were able to contact the man and determined that there was no longer a threat to the public or the subject.

Officers told WMTW on site that the subject was not taken into custody and that the situation had evolved.

The department says they will send out a press release shortly.

