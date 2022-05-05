Remains of Maine soldier killed in WWII to finally be buried in his hometown

CANAAN, Maine (WMTW) - The remains of a soldier from Maine killed during World War II will finally be buried in his hometown this month.

Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Richard Salsbury was from Canaan. He enlisted on Jan. 5, 1942, the day after turning 18 and was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force.

He was serving as a gunner on a B-24 Liberator aircraft when it crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire on Aug. 1, 1943, during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania.

Salsbury was 19 years old.

