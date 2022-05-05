Meet the newest member of the Brewer Police Department

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Police Department has added a new member, Carmelo, to their team.

He and officer Michael Cummings just got back from a four week training in Florida.

“We just learned a lot about each other. He’s already trained down there before, so he knows all that stuff. It was really me learning his ins and outs and then him learning off of what I do. And, it’s really just getting to know each other and each other’s little things here and there. And, you know, for me, it was learning everything about being a handler,” Cummings said.

Carmelo is a two-year-old yellow lab who will assist the department with drug detection and tracking.

“That can be anywhere from tracking suspects that have fled or kids that have gone missing, adults that have gone missing,” Cummings said.

Cummings says he’s always had a passion for drug detection, and he also loves dogs, so this is a perfect match.

“I’s a considered a tool, but it’s one of the best tools you can have when you’re working with the drug epidemic we have. Having that tool is bigger than a tool you can have, and that’s the best one you can get,” Cummings said.

Cummings says after all their training, he knows Carmelo’s nose and trusts where he’ll take him.

Now, back in Maine, Cummings and his new partner will continue to work and play together while being a part of the Brewer community.

“He’s not only a work dog with just a dog in general. He’s a great dog. Obviously, he’s cute, so that helps, but just having him with me all the time, I’m never alone. I always have that companion with me. You know, he’s in the car with me all the time, so I open up that door, and he’s always right here. He’s always right next to my face, and I love him. It’s just always nice to have him around,” Cummings said.

