Man who started a fire Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream sentenced

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man that started a fire at Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream in Bangor last year has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

56-year-old Michael Benfield, formerly of Tacoma, Washington, pleaded guilty to arson last month.

He was also sentenced to three years probation.

Police and court documents say Benfield was caught on camera with a gas can before part of the property on Odlin Road started burning.

Officials say the fire was under control within 20 minutes but still caused a massive amount of damage to a storage building.

