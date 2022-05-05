Advertisement

Maine’s first Black Supreme Court Justice sworn in Wednesday

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A historical moment in the cabinet room at the State House.

It was the swearing in of the first Black supreme court justice to Maine’s highest court.

“Thank you Governor Mills for your faith in me and for nominating me,” said Judge Rick Lawrence.

Governor Mills nominated Judge Rick Lawrence in March. His nomination was then confirmed unanimously by the senate and the judiciary committee.

“I took an oath to support the US and Maine Constitutions and to faithfully discharge the duties as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court. I promised the people of this great state that I will work tirelessly on their behalf to do so,” said Judge Lawrence.

A Harvard Law graduate, Judge Lawrence has more than two decades of experience on the bench. Mills said he would bring life experiences that would be an asset to the court.

“He would be the only member of the Maine judicial court who went through periods of time in his youth when he and his family were turned back, turned away from rest stops, motels, places of public accommodation solely because of his skin color,” said Governor Mills.

It was a moment Representative Rachel Talbot Ross, the first Black woman elected to the Maine Legislature, could not miss. She said she is proud that the state has taken this important step and looks to the future for more.

“As we continue to move forward, we will see more Rick Lawrences and more Ketanji Brown Jacksons and for that I am proud,” said Representative Talbot Ross.

