Maine Maritime men’s lacrosse turns to NCAA Tournament after NAC Championship

10 Maine Maritime players made the All-Conference Teams
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The No. 4 seed was just a number as the Maine Maritime Mariners brought home the academy’s first North Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse championship with Saturday’s 21-18 win over SUNY Canton.

The players said they’re glad to be a part of a historic group built on a strong bond.

“I think the biggest part of us winning this championship and just going throughout this entire season was the chemistry we had as a team,” said Alex Stevens, sophomore attack.

“Everyone bought into what we’re trying to do with all the systems that we play. Everyone had the same mindset of wanting to win,” said Jayden Wilson, senior attack.

The Mariners will now await their NCAA Tournament opponent after this weekend’s action.

10 Maine Maritime players made the All-Conference Teams.

