Local Star Wars fans celebrate May the Fourth at Benjamin’s Pub

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday is a celebration day for Star Wars fans - it’s May the Fourth!

You didn’t have to visit a galaxy far far away to celebrate in Bangor - you just had to go to Benjamin’s Pub.

We stopped by earlier in the evening for a preview of their May the Fourth specials.

Those include the signature Yoda-rita, Jedi Mind Trick, Death Star, Qui-Gon Jinn-and-Juice, Han SoCo, and many more.

The series has spanned the generations - and with a dozen movies and countless books, video games and TV series, there is simply something for everyone - just like at the bar.

”Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, we all wanted Princess Leia hair,” said fan Rachel Soucy. “It was very graphic, it was exciting being a teenager, watching these starships go around, and it was exciting.”

“Technology back then was mind-blowing for us back in the early ‘80s,” said Benjamin’s co-owner Richard Clark. “I was just a wide-eyed kid staring at the screen back then. I’ve got kids from ages 10 to 28, and we’ve all enjoyed a bit of Star Wars.”

In case you missed out - or maybe want a twist for Cinco De Mayo tomorrow - the Yoda-Ritas will be served all weekend.

