Advertisement

Local Star Wars fans celebrate May the Fourth at Benjamin’s Pub

"Yoda-ritas" were among the special Jedi-themed drinks at the pub.
"Yoda-ritas" were among the special Jedi-themed drinks at the pub.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday is a celebration day for Star Wars fans - it’s May the Fourth!

You didn’t have to visit a galaxy far far away to celebrate in Bangor - you just had to go to Benjamin’s Pub.

We stopped by earlier in the evening for a preview of their May the Fourth specials.

Those include the signature Yoda-rita, Jedi Mind Trick, Death Star, Qui-Gon Jinn-and-Juice, Han SoCo, and many more.

The series has spanned the generations - and with a dozen movies and countless books, video games and TV series, there is simply something for everyone - just like at the bar.

”Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, we all wanted Princess Leia hair,” said fan Rachel Soucy. “It was very graphic, it was exciting being a teenager, watching these starships go around, and it was exciting.”

“Technology back then was mind-blowing for us back in the early ‘80s,” said Benjamin’s co-owner Richard Clark. “I was just a wide-eyed kid staring at the screen back then. I’ve got kids from ages 10 to 28, and we’ve all enjoyed a bit of Star Wars.”

In case you missed out - or maybe want a twist for Cinco De Mayo tomorrow - the Yoda-Ritas will be served all weekend.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Man who started fire at Fielder's Choice Ice Cream in Bangor last year sentenced
Man who started a fire Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream sentenced
Judge Rick Lawrence
Maine’s first Black Supreme Court Justice sworn in Wednesday
Construction is officially underway on a new hospital in Greenville.
Northern Light CA Dean hosts groundbreaking for new Greenville hospital
An update on sports betting in Maine.
Hollywood Casino gives update on plans for sports betting in Maine