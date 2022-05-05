Advertisement

Husson women’s track & field takes home conference title

Individual qualifiers will now turn to D-III New England’s at Williams College in Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson Women’s Track & Field came home from Delhi, N.Y. with the North Atlantic Conference Championship, bookending the seniors’ careers with banners.

“I think that this has been incredible. My freshman year I came in and they had just won, so we had heard about how amazing winning NAC’s was. Now, we actually got to experience it. It was amazing for us seniors to end on that high note and set that tone for the freshmen and the sophomores,” said Emily Banks, senior.

Individual qualifiers will now turn to D-III New England’s at Williams College in Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday.

