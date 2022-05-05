Husson baseball and softball enter NAC Tournaments as West top seeds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson Eagles enter the North Atlantic Conference Baseball Tournament as the No. 1 seed out of the West, and they’re on a 12-game winning streak.

Baseball is on a 12-game winning streak, while softball hosts with an 8-0 home record (WABI)

While he’s pleased to see the momentum going into the postseason, Head Coach Chris Morris said the team has its biggest goals still in front of them.

“This program’s not built on wins. It’s built on championships. That’s something that we’ve really hung our hat on. We want to go after championships and set ourselves up to do those types of things. We’ve certainly done that this year, and we’ll look to continue to do that in the future,” said Morris.

The Eagles will open against SUNY Canton on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the opening round from Cobleskill, N.Y.

Husson softball is hosting the NAC Tournament as the top team out of the West, and the players are looking forward to their home-field advantage.

The Eagles explained their mentality going into the weekend as they try to keep the hardware in Bangor.

“Everybody’s coming for us. Everyone’s going to bring their best and their A-game coming into this weekend. We need to act like everyone’s going to be coming at us,” said Erin Bonenfant, senior catcher.

“A lot of college athletes forget about having fun and they’re more worried about the pressure. Our No. 1 go-to thing is being wacky in the dugout and just having fun with each other. I think doing that and being comfortable while playing is the best thing for us,” said Kenzie Dore, sophomore infielder.

Husson will be on the field on Friday at 2 p.m. against the winner of the Thomas-NVU-Lyndon game.

The Terriers and Hornets will start the opening round that day at 10 a.m.

