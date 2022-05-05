Advertisement

High Pressure Takes Control-Sunny Stretch Ahead

High pressure has taken control of our weather pattern for the next several days, so we've got quite the sunny stretch ahead!
By Steve McKay
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After a soggy Wednesday, the sky cleared behind the departing low late last night, setting the stage for a bright debut to our Thursday.  High pressure has now taken control of our weather pattern, and won’t surrender for quite some.  That means we can expect a long stretch of sunny days.  Mother’s Day weekend looks great, with warmer temperatures expected as we head into the new week.  Most inland locations will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday and this weekend, with mid to upper 60s scheduled by Monday.  Coastal locations will be cooler, as a sea breeze will set-up each day, knocking temperatures down for ocean communities.

Tonight: Mostly clear, 30s near 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, near 60, NW breezes

Saturday: Sunshine, mid 50s

Sunday: Sunshine, low to mid 60s

Monday: Sunshine, 60s

