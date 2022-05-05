High levels of persistent chemicals found in some Maine fish

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP, WABI) - Maine health authorities are advising limitations and prohibitions on consumption of freshwater fish from several waterways due to the discovery of persistent chemicals.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the advisories follow testing of fish that found levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above the state’s recommended levels for regular consumption.

The substances are also known as PFAS and are sometimes called “forever chemicals,” and they are linked to human health problems.

Elevated levels of the PFAS were detected in fish samples from the Police Athletic League Ponds and Fish Brook in Fairfield, Messalonskee Stream in Oakland and Waterville, Durepo Reservoir and Limestone Stream in Limestone, sections of Mousam River and Estes Pond in Sanford, Unity Pond in Unity, and the lower Presumpscot River in Westbrook.

“As we continue to learn more about the health impacts of PFAS, these advisories reflect the best current science. They focus on specific areas where higher levels of these chemicals have been detected.”

“Maine has over 6,000 lakes and ponds, and over 32,000 miles of rivers and streams. This limited advisory on seven waterbodies is a responsible step in keeping anglers, their families, and friends healthy. Fishing is extremely popular, providing healthy outdoor recreation for roughly 360,000 people who are licensed to fish in Maine. We will continue to work with the CDC and other state agencies in order to keep Mainers, visitors, and our fish and wildlife populations healthy.”

Fishing in the seven waterbodies remains a safe activity, in accordance with the consumption advisories, along with other recreation such as swimming, wading, and boating.

Maine CDC is consulting with the DEP and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to develop plans for additional sampling of fish as part of the state’s ongoing investigation of PFAS.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.