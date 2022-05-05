Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to crash on Elm St. in Waterville Thursday afternoon

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Witnesses say a pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle in Waterville Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a crash scene on Elm St.

It happened around noon.

Paramedics were on sight within minutes.

We are not sure the extent of the injuries.

We’ll get you more information as it becomes available.

