Bridge between Maine and NH reopens after incident involving person

The I95 bridge was closed in both directions Thursday morning
(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KITTERY, Maine (WMTW) - The Piscataqua River Bridge carrying Interstate 95 between Kittery and Portsmouth, NH is has reopened in both directions.

The Maine State Police were called to an incident involving a man on the northbound side of the Piscataqua Bridge Thursday morning. Officials have not given further details on what occurred.

Authorities say the man was taken into protective custody and is a resident of New Hampshire.

Officials say the breakdown lanes will continue to be closed, with travel lanes having a reduced speed of 55 MPH.

Significant delays were being reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the bridge if possible.

