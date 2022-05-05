Bangor Land Trust adds 67 acres, wild flowers blooming soon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Land Trust just got a whole lot bigger...

The Trust’s Walden Park Reserve is adding 67 acres!

President Lucy Qumiby made the announcement Thursday morning.

They secured grant funding to purchase the land.

Quimby talked about the importance of preserving the land and being good stewards.

All part of their on-going mission.

”We need to be responsible and maintain our relationship with this wild area in a way that helps it to thrive and survive so that it will be and as the Land Trust, we make commitments in perpetuity,” Quimby explained. “So, these are forever things.”

The new land can be found off outer Essex Street on Tamarack Trail.

In a few weeks it will be filled with wild flowers.

