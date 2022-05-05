Advertisement

Bangor Arts Society Art Show enjoys 147th year

By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Works of art from across the region are on display in Bangor all this month.

The Bangor Arts Society is the longest continually running society in the nation.

This is the 147th year they’ve held a juried show.

90 pieces from 50 artists can be viewed at Eastern Maine Development Corporation’s office on Harlow Street.

It’s part of their on-going effort to get people’s work seen.

”Professional and amateurs, if you want to say, just to get the experience,” explained Chairperson Teddi-Jann Covell. “That is our focus. I believe it was Jeremiah Pearson Hardy in 1875 who started this and really I think he wanted an organization to support artists.”

The winners for this year’s show were announced Thursday evening.

For a full list of who took top honors you can visit their website.

The work will remain up through May.

You are invited to come check it out and vote in the People’s Choice competition.

