Advertisement

Georgia high school student arrested after lockdown at school

Police investigated reports of an armed subject near Emory University and Druid Hills High School. (WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia high school student was arrested Thursday after the school was placed on lockdown and people at nearby Emory University were told to shelter in place because of reports of a possible armed suspect.

DeKalb County School District police Chief Bradley Gober said at a news conference that the student, who is a minor, was arrested just before 4 p.m. and will be charged with aggravated assault and carrying a gun in a school safety zone, news outlets reported.

Other students went to the principal’s office at Druid Hills High School to report that they thought the student had a gun. Officers searched the high school’s campus but didn’t find the student, leading them to believe the student had left campus.

Emory police found the student on the university campus after searching for hours, news outlets reported.

FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta.
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta.(Curtis Compton | Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

DeKalb County school system spokesman Donald Porter said in an email that the school was placed on lockdown around 10:40 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution due to a report of an unsafe situation.” He added that the lockdown “did not result from an active situation.”

School system and county police were onsite throughout the lockdown, which was lifted at around 12:10 p.m., Porter said.

Maia Higgins, 16, said that when the school went into lockdown she and other students had to stay in their classrooms. Principal Mark Joyner announced over the public address system that it was a “level 2″ lockdown, which Higgins took to mean there was some type of threat but no active shooter.

Higgins said a photo of a student with a handgun had circulated on social media. It was not known whether the photo was connected to the lockdown.

According to the local news website Decaturish, Joyner also sent a notification to parents about the situation.

“We are currently under a Level 2 lockdown due to a report that an unauthorized individual was seen on campus,” Joyner wrote. “DeKalb Schools Public Safety Department is assisting to ensure that all individuals on campus are authorized to be here. All students and staff are safe at this time.”

In a tweet at about 11:40 a.m., Emory said an active shooter had been reported on the campus and that police were responding. The university later deleted that tweet and sent out another shortly after noon saying that police were on the scene at nearby Druid Hills High School. The tweet said there was a “possible armed subject” but no active shooter on the Emory campus.

Throughout the early afternoon, the university periodically put out tweets advising people on campus to continue to shelter in place. The all-clear notification was finally issued around 2:20 p.m.

The incident comes just ahead of graduation weekend at the private university, which consistently ranks among the top schools of higher education in the Southeast. The main commencement ceremony, including a speech by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, is Monday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

It happened on Mountain Road Tuesday evening.
Unpermitted outside fire in Rockland destroys garage being demolished
FILE - Caroline Kennedy speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential...
Senate confirms key ambassador slots, including Kennedy
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
Three sets of twins were born on same day at an Iowa hospital.
‘This is really exciting!’: 3 couples welcome twins at same hospital within hours