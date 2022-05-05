Advertisement

699 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths

COVID cases on rise in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The number of COVID-19 infections is growing in Maine, with the seven-day average more than doubling since late April, according to the Maine CDC.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID is at the highest point in two months.

The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, up seven from Tuesday.

30 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

There are 699 new cases of the virus according to the Maine CDC.

There are also 8 additional deaths.

Meanwhile, 3,367 new COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

