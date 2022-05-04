Advertisement

Waterville man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of longtime girlfriend

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New details today about a Waterville Man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2019.

He pleaded guilty in court this morning.

Nicholas Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home on Gold Street in October of 2019 after Lovejoy learned of an affair, according to documents.

Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment with their twin 8-year-old daughters.

Court papers state Lovejoy told police that Sousa pushed him down a flight of stairs, then grabbed one of his rifles, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t fire.

Lovejoy says he then picked up a hand gun and shot his girlfriend two times in the stomach.

Attorneys say Lovejoy learned of an affair and repeatedly messaged Sousa with pictures of guns saying he would kill her.

They say one of the couple’s daughters could be seen in the background of a photo of a loaded gun.

Sousa’s body was found in the basement of her apartment building. Though Lovejoy stated he shot Sousa twice, an autopsy found four gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they found a loaded rifle in Lovejoy’s vehicle following his arrest.

He will be sentenced this summer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

May is National Motorcycle Safety Month.
Be aware of motorcycles back on Maine roads
McKay Thurs PM May 4
Portland Police say the remains of Cathy Pride, who was reported missing by her family on May...
Police ID body found by Bangor railroad tracks
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Police looking for vehicle involved in Lincolnville crash Wednesday morning