Waterville man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of longtime girlfriend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New details today about a Waterville Man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2019.

He pleaded guilty in court this morning.

Nicholas Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home on Gold Street in October of 2019 after Lovejoy learned of an affair, according to documents.

Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment with their twin 8-year-old daughters.

Court papers state Lovejoy told police that Sousa pushed him down a flight of stairs, then grabbed one of his rifles, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t fire.

Lovejoy says he then picked up a hand gun and shot his girlfriend two times in the stomach.

Attorneys say Lovejoy learned of an affair and repeatedly messaged Sousa with pictures of guns saying he would kill her.

They say one of the couple’s daughters could be seen in the background of a photo of a loaded gun.

Sousa’s body was found in the basement of her apartment building. Though Lovejoy stated he shot Sousa twice, an autopsy found four gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they found a loaded rifle in Lovejoy’s vehicle following his arrest.

He will be sentenced this summer.

