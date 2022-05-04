Periods of Rain This Afternoon, Clearing Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure passing to our south will continue to bring rain to much of the state through the afternoon and evening hours. Steadiest of the rain will fall from Greenville and Millinocket southward. The rain looks to be light to moderate through the day with rainfall totals averaging .25″ to .5″ by later tonight. As the area of low pressure moves to our east tonight and a cold front drops southward through the state, the rain will taper off from northwest to southeast across the state by midnight or shortly after. Skies will clear out late tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunshine returns to our forecast Thursday as high pressure returns to the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures getting back to the 50s and 60s. Even coastal areas will see some 60s Thursday as the wind will be from the northwest rather than the southerly/onshore breeze we’ve experienced the past couple of days. An upper level disturbance moving through the state Friday will give us a few more clouds for the day but otherwise still a nice day on tap with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Our weekend looks fantastic with a warming trend later in the weekend into early next week. Slightly cooler air will move into place for Saturday. Saturday will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Mother’s Day Sunday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Rest of Today: Rain. Much cooler with highs between 45°-51°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Rain ending by midnight or shortly after then clearing late. Lows between 38°-45°. Wind will become north/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 56°-66°, coolest north. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s, coolest along the coast.

