Rain Exits Tonight-Sunny Stretch Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -OUR WEATHER STORY IS FAIRLY SHORT, BUT MIGHTY SWEET. LOW PRESSURE PRODUCING RAIN ACROSS THE PINE TREE STATE TODAY WILL EXIT DUE EAST TONIGHT, WHICH WILL BRING AN END TO TODAY’S WET CONDITIONS. THE RAIN WILL TAPER TO SCATTERED SHOWERS BEFORE COMING TO AN END OVERNIGHT.

BEHIND THAT EXITING LOW, HIGH PRESSURE WILL TAKE OVER OUR WEATHER PATTERN, AND WILL STICK AROUND FOR A GOOD LONG VISIT. LOW PRESSURE TRACKING EAST WILL BRING SOME RAIN TO SOME NORTHEASTERN STATES IN THE DAYS AHEAD, BUT THAT HIGH WILL PROTECT US FROM ANY RAIN DROPS, KEEPING RAIN SOURCES AT BAY TO OUR SOUTH. THE LOW TO OUR SOUTH MAY BRING SOME LIGHT CLOUDS TO SOUTHERN COUNTIES, BUT MOST OF MAINE WILL ENJOY A BLUE SKY RIGHT THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

IN ADDITION TO THE SUNSHINE, A WIND SHIFT WILL STEER SOME MILD AIR OUR WAY, PRODUCING TEMPERATURES INTO THE 70S AFTER THE WEEKEND. SEA BREEZES WILL KEEP COASTAL COMMUNITIES A BIT COOLER.

NO MAJOR CHANGES AHEAD FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS-ENJOY!

TONIGHT: RAIN TAPERS TO SHOWERS, FOLLOWED BY A CLEARING SKY; OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE LOW 40S

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE, LOW 60S, BRISK NW BREEZES FROM TIME TO TIME

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE, NEAR 60

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE, NEAR 60

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE, LOW 60S

MONDAY: SUNSHINE, TEMPS FLIRTING WITH 70

