Police looking for vehicle involved in Lincolnville crash Wednesday morning

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for the driver of a SUV that hit a Bicyclist this morning in Lincolnville.

It happened just before 9 a-m on the Atlantic Highway near South Cobbtown Road.

Officials say the vehicle did not stop after hitting the bicyclist and continued driving towards Camden.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

We’re told deputies on scene recovered a passenger side mirror from a dark green Ford Explorer.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information or you are the driver of that SUV you are asked to call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

