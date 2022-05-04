Police ID body found by Bangor railroad tracks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The woman who was found dead early last month near railroad tracks in Bangor has been identified.

Portland Police say the remains of Cathy Pride, who was reported missing by her family on May 8th, 2019 were recovered on April 5, 2022 in a wooded area off Odlin Road in Bangor.

A passerby spotted her remains and contacted Bangor Police, who was handling the investigation into her death.

The remains were examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of her death has not been determined.

However, police do not believe her death to be suspicious.

Pride is among a half a dozen missing persons in Portland that police have been looking for, including one who has been missing for almost 50 years.

