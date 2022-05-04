Advertisement

Perry man drowned Tuesday on East Pike Brook Pond

75-year old Lindon Rockwell was unable to swim to shore after his boat capsized
75-year-old Lindon Rockwell was tending to bait fish traps when he fell into the water.
75-year-old Lindon Rockwell was tending to bait fish traps when he fell into the water.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Perry man drowned Tuesday afternoon after his boat overturned on East Pike Brook Pond, north of Cherryfield.

75-year-old Lindon Rockwell was tending to bait fish traps, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

He reportedly leaned over to check one of them, causing his 12-foot aluminum boat to overturn and throw Rockwell into the water.

Rockwell’s two friends on shore saw the boat overturn, and immediately called 911. They were over 350 yards away, and without another boat, they were unable to get to Rockwell. They encouraged Rockwell to swim to shore. Authories say because of the cold water temperatures Rockwell not wearing a life jacket, he was unable to swim and drowned.

Epping and Deblois fire departments were the first on the scene, followed by members of the Maine Warden Service, Maine Marine Patrol, and the Maine Forest Service. One firefighter wearing a survival suit was able to swim to the overturned boat, and recovered the body at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“Inland waters are still extremely cold this time of year, and hypothermia can set in quickly,” said Game Warden Joe McBrine, “wearing a lifejacket can save your life if you find yourself in the water unexpectedly.”

Rockwell was transported by Cherryfield Ambulance Company to the McLure Funeral Home in Machias. East Pike Brook Pond is located north of Cherryfield and east of Deblois in Washington County.

