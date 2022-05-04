Advertisement

Penquis, Maine Housing unveil new home for adults with disabilities

The Bangor home is ADA compliant with multiple bathrooms, an accessible kitchen, and office space for staff.
New home in Bangor will house six adults with disabilities and one staff member.
New home in Bangor will house six adults with disabilities and one staff member.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Six adults with disabilities now have a new place to call home thanks to Penquis and area partners.

“It’s not just a building. This is a home for six people who really need it, a special individualized home with round the clock supports to help this location to be what we hope to be, years and years and years of high quality support and long healthy lives,” said Kara Hay, President and CEO of Penquis.

The Bangor home is ADA compliant with multiple bathrooms, an accessible kitchen, and office space for staff.

It’s designed for use by the Charlotte White Support Services department.

Director of Maine Housing Dan Brennan says funding this project will help meet a growing need within the community.

“There just aren’t enough suitable housing options available to folks with special needs or special housing needs, and so, we have to be able to develop all sort of types of houses to meet the needs of different folks,” Brennan said.

Hay says this project has been in the works for a year and a half.

She says this house should tell the community Penquis is here, and they’re ready to partner and develop housing.

“We know there are thousands of Mainers still waiting across the entire state, so we are incredibly committed to continuing to develop housing. Yes, there are waitlists across many of the communities across the state,” Hay said.

Braden Hoxie will be moving in shortly.

He says he’s excited for movie nights in his new home.

“Comedy movies, action movies. I kinda like it,” Hoxie said.

Brennan says he hopes this space can set an example for other communities across Maine.

“I’m hoping other organizations around the state will see what Penquis has done here in Bangor and say, I’d like to do that in my community,” Brennan said.

The residents are expected to move in mid-June.

