Oakland Fire Department to become full-time

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The newly-passed Oakland town budget will allow for a full-time fire department.

The department had asked the town for $469,000 to cover salaries and gear for four new, 24-hour hires.

Oakland is one of many Maine towns dealing with a firefighter shortage.

This, as Fire Chief Dave Coughlin says his department now takes more than 1,200 calls annually - twice as high as it was 27 years ago.

Previously, the department only had firefighters on shift from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - relying on volunteers for any emergency outside those hours.

