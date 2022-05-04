Advertisement

Northern Light CA Dean hosts groundbreaking for new Greenville hospital

Construction is officially underway on a new hospital in Greenville.
Construction is officially underway on a new hospital in Greenville.(wabi)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) -Construction is officially underway on a new hospital in Greenville.

Despite less than ideal weather conditions, there was still a good turnout for Northern Light CA Dean Hospital’s groundbreaking this afternoon.

The project includes a new 12,000 square foot building that will feature a 24/7 emergency department and more than a dozen beds in all-private rooms, among other upgrades.

Other buildings on campus will receive much needed improvements as well.

Hospital officials say this process has been more than a decade in the making. Fundraising started in 2020 and has exceeded original goals.

“My favorite part is just how modern and new The facility will be for the community. It will have the latest technology as far as imaging as far as telemedicine as far as communications. It will just be really great for patients but also really great for our staff,” said Marie Vienneau, Northern Light CA Dean Hospital President.

Among the first projects construction crews will focus on is an FAA-approved helipad.

Northern Light says the new building should be done in about a year.

The full process will take about two years to complete.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

An update on sports betting in Maine.
Hollywood Casino gives update on plans for sports betting in Maine
Husson Commencement (file photo)
Husson University names 2022 valedictorians, salutatorians
University of Maine graduate and current third year medical student at Vermont, Ryan Warner,...
UMaine grad returns from providing medical aid to Ukraine
May is National Motorcycle Safety Month.
Be aware of motorcycles back on Maine roads