Northern Light CA Dean hosts groundbreaking for new Greenville hospital

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) -Construction is officially underway on a new hospital in Greenville.

Despite less than ideal weather conditions, there was still a good turnout for Northern Light CA Dean Hospital’s groundbreaking this afternoon.

The project includes a new 12,000 square foot building that will feature a 24/7 emergency department and more than a dozen beds in all-private rooms, among other upgrades.

Other buildings on campus will receive much needed improvements as well.

Hospital officials say this process has been more than a decade in the making. Fundraising started in 2020 and has exceeded original goals.

“My favorite part is just how modern and new The facility will be for the community. It will have the latest technology as far as imaging as far as telemedicine as far as communications. It will just be really great for patients but also really great for our staff,” said Marie Vienneau, Northern Light CA Dean Hospital President.

Among the first projects construction crews will focus on is an FAA-approved helipad.

Northern Light says the new building should be done in about a year.

The full process will take about two years to complete.

