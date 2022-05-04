Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing her children to death, police say

Police say when officers arrived, they found three injured people. All three were taken to the hospital.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A mother in Kentucky accused of stabbing her two children to death is facing murder charges, according to police.

WKYT reported authorities were called to respond to a report of a “cutting/stabbing” at a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found three people injured when officers arrived at the scene. They were all taken to the hospital, where two children died.

According to the coroner, the siblings, 5 and 13 years old, died from multiple stab wounds.

The coroner said the children’s mother, 43-year-old Nikki James, was the third person involved. She was charged with two counts of murder, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on...
Blinken tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms
May is National Motorcycle Safety Month.
Be aware of motorcycles back on Maine roads
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
Biden says Olympians brought a bit of unity to weary nation
Inga Matthews, left, and Chantarica Matthews, right, are charged with murder and child abuse...
Mom, grandma charged with murder after young child found dead in hotel room, police say
Rep. Elaine Luria toured a ship Tuesday to hear direction from sailors who are concerned about...
Officials hear concerns from sailors after multiple deaths on Navy aircraft carrier