Maine to swear in first Black Supreme Court Justice on Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - History being made today when Maine’s first Supreme Court black justice is sworn in.

Governor Mills nominated Judge Rick Lawrence in March.

The Maine Senate unanimously supported his confirmation to the bench.

The swearing in will take place Wednesday afternoon at the State House and Augusta.

Mills will be there, her first time returning to work in person since testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

A spokesperson says the governor completed her five day isolation Tuesday and has since tested negative for the virus.

She will wear a mask for the next five days.

