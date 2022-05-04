Husson University names 2022 valedictorians, salutatorians

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University’s commencement is just a few days away.

Leading up to Saturday’s ceremony, the school is shining the spotlight on its 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians.

In all, eight scholars earned the title of valedictorian with a grade point average of 4.0. Another four students earned the distinction of salutatorian with a GPA of 3.992.

Eight of the 12 hail from Maine, and all but one are from New England.

The Eagles TV5 spoke with Wednesday all said they couldn’t do it without the support of their family and Husson professors.

“Genuinely, my advisor, who is my professor for a couple of classes I took, was the only reason that I got through a good chunk of the classes I got through,” said valedictorian Kylie Donovan of Calais.

“Just stick to it. Work hard. Work with your professors because they’re really going to be the ones that are going to help you out at the end of the day,” said valedictorian Alyssa Patterson of Holden.

“I recently saw somebody post on Facebook they were debating on if they should go back to school or not, and if it was worth it. At a time right now where cost is going up and everybody kind of questions if they should go back to finish their degree, I think that it’s always valuable to do that. It certainly was for me. You get a sense of accomplishment and you can go back and fulfill some goals that you set a long time ago,” said salutatorian Jordan Toner of Hampden.

Here is the complete list, courtesy of Husson University:

“The following individuals will be recognized as valedictorians during Husson University’s 123rd Annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine. All eight of these individuals completed their degrees with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA).

Kylie Donovan from Calais, Maine. Donovan is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities.

Rachel A. Helmke from South Windsor, Conn. In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a concentration in live sound technology from the New England School of Communications, Helmke is graduating with a Certificate in advanced post production.

Emily Michaud from Fort Fairfield, Maine. Michaud completed a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in management from Husson University’s College of Business.

Jacob Nevells from Bangor, Maine. Nevells completed a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education with a concentration in English.

Julia O’Leary from Bristol, Conn. O’Leary is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health from Husson University’s College of

Science and Humanities. After graduating O’Leary will be continuing her studies at Husson and pursuing a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) from the College of Health and Pharmacy.

Alyssa Patterson from Holden, Maine. Patterson completed both a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in hospitality and tourism management from Husson University’s College of Business.

Alyssa Prest from Piermont, New Hampshire. Prest is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health from the University’s College of Science and Humanities and going on to earn an MSOT degree from Husson’s College of Health and Pharmacy.

Elena Speronis from Bangor, Maine. Daughter of Lee Speronis, JD, BS, CHE, CHIA, CAHTA, the associate professor and director of the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management and the interim assistant dean of the College of Business, Elena earned a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

In addition to the eight valedictorians, Husson has four salutatorians with a grade point average of 3.992 who will be recognized at the University’s Commencement Ceremony on May 7, 2022. They are:

Giuseppe Gangitano of Edison, N.J. Gangitano earned a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a concentration in pre-law and a Paralegal Certificate from the College of Business.

Micah Hallett of Bar Harbor, Maine. Hallet is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Jordan Toner of Hampden, Maine. Tonor is also graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Maxwell Webster of Frankfort, Maine. Webster completed a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing management.”

From all of us at TV5, congratulations to them and all of this year’s graduates.

