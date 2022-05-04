Advertisement

Hollywood Casino gives update on plans for sports betting in Maine

An update on sports betting in Maine.
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -While sports betting will soon be legal in Maine, there’s still a lot that needs to happen before any wagers are made.

Hollywood Casino in Bangor is one of the locations that will eventually be allowed to take bets in-person.

The law allowing for both online and retail sportsbooks in Maine takes effect 90 days after getting Governor Mills’ signature, which happened earlier this week.

At that point, the Maine Gambling Control Unit will start the rule making process.

“We’ve actually had people calling us for years asking when sports betting is coming, so we’re glad to at least finally be able to say, ‘Yes, it’s law.’ Stay tuned. Unfortunately, it’s going to take longer than I think most people expect, but we’re doing everything we can to make sure that the first bet, when it’s allowed, is placed at Hollywood Casino,” said Austin Muchmore, Hollywood Casino General Manager.

Muchemore says Hollywood Casino will spend the next three months coordinating with state gambling officials.

They’re also going to begin the design and construction process to figure out what their sportsbook will look like.

