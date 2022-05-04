Advertisement

First Schoodic Lake Polar Ice Dip Raises $2,000+

Event sponsored by Brownville Days Committee
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The ice is barely out in Schoodic Lake but about a dozen Brownville residents thought Sunday was a great day to go for a dip.

A polar plunge is more like it.

It was the first ever Schoodic Lake Polar Ice Dip.

Just in case you’re wondering, the water temperature is a brisk 45 degrees.

The polar dip was sponsored by the Brownville Days Committee.

Organizers say more than $2,000 was raised for the weekend summer festivities that include a barbeque, bands, magic show, craft fair and more.

Brownville Days takes place July 22nd and 23rd.

For more information, log onto https://www.trcmaine.org/brownvilledays

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

May is National Motorcycle Safety Month.
Be aware of motorcycles back on Maine roads
McKay Thurs PM May 4
Portland Police say the remains of Cathy Pride, who was reported missing by her family on May...
Police ID body found by Bangor railroad tracks
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Police looking for vehicle involved in Lincolnville crash Wednesday morning
Waterville man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of longtime girlfriend