First Schoodic Lake Polar Ice Dip Raises $2,000+

BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The ice is barely out in Schoodic Lake but about a dozen Brownville residents thought Sunday was a great day to go for a dip.

A polar plunge is more like it.

It was the first ever Schoodic Lake Polar Ice Dip.

Just in case you’re wondering, the water temperature is a brisk 45 degrees.

The polar dip was sponsored by the Brownville Days Committee.

Organizers say more than $2,000 was raised for the weekend summer festivities that include a barbeque, bands, magic show, craft fair and more.

Brownville Days takes place July 22nd and 23rd.

For more information, log onto https://www.trcmaine.org/brownvilledays

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.