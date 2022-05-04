First Schoodic Lake Polar Ice Dip Raises $2,000+
Event sponsored by Brownville Days Committee
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The ice is barely out in Schoodic Lake but about a dozen Brownville residents thought Sunday was a great day to go for a dip.
A polar plunge is more like it.
It was the first ever Schoodic Lake Polar Ice Dip.
Just in case you’re wondering, the water temperature is a brisk 45 degrees.
The polar dip was sponsored by the Brownville Days Committee.
Organizers say more than $2,000 was raised for the weekend summer festivities that include a barbeque, bands, magic show, craft fair and more.
Brownville Days takes place July 22nd and 23rd.
For more information, log onto https://www.trcmaine.org/brownvilledays
