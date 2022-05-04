Advertisement

Expert shares safety tips, reminders ahead of spring fishing season

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The spring fishing season is in full swing and experts say being safe while enjoying the sport is important.

Mark Latti with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife tells us the number of new fishing licenses has gone up eight percent over the course of the pandemic.

He says the month of May is a great time to fish because fish are hungry after the long winter months.

Although the weather is getting warmer, he says people need to remember the water is still very cold and should dress accordingly.

His biggest safety tip is to always wear a life jacket.

“Wear your life jacket. It’s your best insurance against something horrible happening,” said Latti. “Always tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back. That way, in case something happens, we know where to search for you, and always check the weather before going out. A lot of people will go out in boats and get caught by a storm if they don’t check, so wear your life jacket, tell someone where you’re going, when you expect me back, and check the weather before you go out.

For more safety tips, visit maine.gov/ifw.

