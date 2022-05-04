Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations at 2-month high in Maine

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk and The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID is at the highest point in two months.

The number of COVID-19 infections is also growing in Maine, with the seven-day average more than doubling since late April.

The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, up seven from Tuesday.

30 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,030 new cases Wednesday.

There are also 5 additional deaths, according to the Maine CDC.

