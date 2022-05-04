Advertisement

Brewer’s Trea Broussard commits to Thomas women’s basketball

Broussard plans to study marketing to enter the business field
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Trea Broussard is going to be a Thomas Terrier.

Broussard plans to study marketing to enter the business field
Broussard plans to study marketing to enter the business field(WABI)

She said she brings good defense and mobility to first-year head coach Jason Coleman’s team.

“I feel like I’ve worked really hard throughout practices and games. People finally saw that, so I got that opportunity. I want to learn a lot and keep developing as a player,” said Broussard.

Broussard plans to study marketing to enter the business field.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Players said earning a bye in the America East Tournament would be huge
Black Bears close in on America East top seed
The project is hoping for an even bigger event the second time around
Courageous Steps Project hosting July benefit golf tournament at Penobscot Valley Country Club
After explosive offensive performances, the Black Bears’ pitchers are catching up to the bats
Maine baseball focused on finishing off first-place season
Glory Watson preparing for fourth professional mixed martial arts match
Glory Watson preparing for fourth professional mixed martial arts match