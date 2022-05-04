Brewer’s Trea Broussard commits to Thomas women’s basketball
Broussard plans to study marketing to enter the business field
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Trea Broussard is going to be a Thomas Terrier.
She said she brings good defense and mobility to first-year head coach Jason Coleman’s team.
“I feel like I’ve worked really hard throughout practices and games. People finally saw that, so I got that opportunity. I want to learn a lot and keep developing as a player,” said Broussard.
Broussard plans to study marketing to enter the business field.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.