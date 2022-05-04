Boston man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Boston man charged in connection with a shooting in Bangor last year, pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero admitted to the charges of aggravated elevated assault, possession of a firearm and refusing to submit to arrest. He was sentenced to 18 years with all but 7 years suspended for all three charges.

The shooting took place outside the Half Acre night club last August.

Bangor police say a fight took place between a group waiting to enter a business.

Officers were parked on Harlow Street around 2:00 a.m. that Sunday morning when they heard gunshots.

They ran to the scene and found people running from a business and hiding under cars in a parking lot.

A car left the scene as officers arrived on foot.

Police later stopped the car with Joaquin-Peguero inside.

He took off was taken into custody a short distance away.

According to Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Katie Davis, Joaquin-Peguero shot at the victim three times, hitting him twice- once in the forearm and once in the leg. The victim survived.

Joaquin-Peguero drove off after the shooting but was arrested a short time later.

Campbell says it was a difficult case to prosecute because both the victim and a key witness to the shooting had relocated to Mississippi.

She believes the sentence is a “fair and just outome to the case.”

