Advertisement

Body of missing 5-year-old girl found in river, officials say

By Ray Rivera and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – The body of a missing 5-year-old girl with autism was found in a river Tuesday night, officials in South Carolina said.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk was found in the Black River.

Lenny was last seen playing in her backyard sandbox around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said no foul play is suspected. No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

May is National Motorcycle Safety Month.
Be aware of motorcycles back on Maine roads
Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on...
Blinken tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
Biden says Olympians brought a bit of unity to weary nation
Inga Matthews, left, and Chantarica Matthews, right, are charged with murder and child abuse...
Mom, grandma charged with murder after young child found dead in hotel room, police say
Rep. Elaine Luria toured a ship Tuesday to hear direction from sailors who are concerned about...
Officials hear concerns from sailors after multiple deaths on Navy aircraft carrier