Advertisement

Be aware of motorcycles back on Maine roads

May is National Motorcycle Safety Month.
May is National Motorcycle Safety Month.(PRNewswire)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - *Attention* to all drivers out there on the roads.

It’s time to pay *extra attention* again because you are sharing the roads with motorcyclists.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Month.

It comes at a time in Maine where many are getting their bikes out to start riding again.

Safety experts say make sure you are aware they are there.

“We’re just asking people to take that second look and make sure that they’re not pulling out in front of a motorcyclist,” said Bureau of Highway Safety Director Lauren Stewart. “Give lots of room behind the motorcyclists so in the event something does happen that the motor vehicle operator has plenty of time to stop, and then, we’re asking folks to just share the road.”

She adds drivers also should not make the assumption that someone on a motorcycle is well skilled.

Always proceed with caution.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

"Yoda-ritas" were among the special Jedi-themed drinks at the pub.
Local Star Wars fans celebrate May the Fourth at Benjamin’s Pub
Man who started fire at Fielder's Choice Ice Cream in Bangor last year sentenced
Man who started a fire Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream sentenced
Judge Rick Lawrence
Maine’s first Black Supreme Court Justice sworn in Wednesday
Construction is officially underway on a new hospital in Greenville.
Northern Light CA Dean hosts groundbreaking for new Greenville hospital
An update on sports betting in Maine.
Hollywood Casino gives update on plans for sports betting in Maine