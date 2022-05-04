Be aware of motorcycles back on Maine roads

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - *Attention* to all drivers out there on the roads.

It’s time to pay *extra attention* again because you are sharing the roads with motorcyclists.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Month.

It comes at a time in Maine where many are getting their bikes out to start riding again.

Safety experts say make sure you are aware they are there.

“We’re just asking people to take that second look and make sure that they’re not pulling out in front of a motorcyclist,” said Bureau of Highway Safety Director Lauren Stewart. “Give lots of room behind the motorcyclists so in the event something does happen that the motor vehicle operator has plenty of time to stop, and then, we’re asking folks to just share the road.”

She adds drivers also should not make the assumption that someone on a motorcycle is well skilled.

Always proceed with caution.

