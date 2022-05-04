Alexander man dies in Meddybemps crash Tuesday

MEDDYBEMPS, Maine (WABI) - Officials say an Alexander man died in a crash early Tuesday morning in Meddybemps.

It happened on Route 191 at midnight.

Officials say 26-year-old Austin Porter was traveling in the southbound lane when he crossed the center line and onto the shoulder of the northbound lane.

Porter overcorrected his vehicle, went back across the road off the southbound shoulder, and crashed into parked vehicles.

Officials say speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

Porter was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed.

