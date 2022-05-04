Advertisement

Alexander man dies in Meddybemps crash Tuesday

Alexander man dies in Meddybemps crash Tuesday
Alexander man dies in Meddybemps crash Tuesday(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDDYBEMPS, Maine (WABI) - Officials say an Alexander man died in a crash early Tuesday morning in Meddybemps.

It happened on Route 191 at midnight.

Officials say 26-year-old Austin Porter was traveling in the southbound lane when he crossed the center line and onto the shoulder of the northbound lane.

Porter overcorrected his vehicle, went back across the road off the southbound shoulder, and crashed into parked vehicles.

Officials say speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

Porter was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Oakland Fire Dept. moving full-time
Oakland Fire Department to become full-time
Advocates hold abortion rights rally in Bangor
Advocates hold abortion rights rally in Bangor
The spring fishing season is in full swing and experts say being safe while enjoying the sport...
Expert shares safety tips, reminders ahead of spring fishing season
Working waterfront in Maine
Maine fishermen set record for value in 2021