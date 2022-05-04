Advertisement

Advocates hold abortion rights rally in Bangor

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In response to the leaked Supreme Court opinion, Mainers rallied outside the federal building in Bangor in support of abortion rights.

The “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally included state representatives, members from local groups and dozens of citizens.

Those in attendance waved signs and chanted in unison, cheering as passing cars honked in support.

Even as abortions in Maine remain legal, those in attendance are seeking action from Maine’s lawmakers.

”We are in a much better position than people in a lot of states, but that does not mean we are where we should be,” said Client and Community Advocate Aspen Ruhlin. “There are still barriers that people should not have to face. Some of those barriers are travel, some of those barriers are financial, a lot of those barriers are stigma and shame.”

“I’m old enough to have known people who have had illegal abortions,” said Emerita Professor, Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies Mazie Hough. “We have to think about these women because this is what’s going to happen if abortion is not legal, and not available.”

A similar rally was also held outside the Federal Courthouse in Portland.

