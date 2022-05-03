Advertisement

‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park

A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park in April.(Crater of Diamonds State Park)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ark. (Gray News) - A visitor found a 2.38-carat brown diamond on April 10 at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Park officials report the diamond was the largest found this year.

“It was right in the middle when I flipped my screen over,” Adam Hardin said. “When I saw it, I said, ‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’”

After more than a decade of searching and hundreds of diamond finds at the park, Hardin found his first diamond weighing more than two carats.

Officials said Hardin was wet-sifting soil from the East Drain of the park’s 37.5-acre search area when he found the gem.

Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said visitors wet sift using a screen set to wash away soil and separate the gravel by size. Smaller gravel is then sorted by weight, sending heavier material to the bottom of the screen.

“When it’s flipped upside down, the heavier gravel, and sometimes a diamond, can be found on top of the pile,” Cox said.

Hardin carried his gem in a pill bottle to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where staff said they registered it as a 2.38-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Hardin’s diamond is about the size of a pinto bean, with a coffee brown color and a rounded shape,” Cox said. “It has a metallic shine typical of all diamonds found at the park, with a few inclusions and crevices running all along the surface.”

Hardin, who first learned of Crater of Diamonds State Park more than a decade ago, said competition builds camaraderie among regular visitors.

Adam Hardin found a 2.38-carat brown diamond on April 10 at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
Adam Hardin found a 2.38-carat brown diamond on April 10 at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park.(Crater of Diamonds State Park)

“One of the other guys and I have been going back and forth, seeing who can find the biggest diamond,” Hardin said. “I found a big one, then he got a 1.79-carat, and we were joking about who would find the next big diamond and be ‘king of the mountain.’”

Officials said Hardin’s diamond was the largest found at the park since last September when a visitor from California discovered a 4.38-carat yellow gem on the surface of the diamond search area.

Hardin told park officials that he typically sells his diamonds locally and that he also plans to sell this one.

Currently, 260 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2022, weighing more than 44 carats. Officials said those numbers come out to be an average of one to two diamonds found by park visitors daily.

Officials report over 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed at the park since the first diamonds were discovered in 1906 by John Huddleston.

Diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow. According to park officials, the three most common colors found at Crater of Diamonds State Park are white, brown, and yellow.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade falls and 13 states have...
States look toward banning abortions after SCOTUS opinion leak
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Investigation launched into leak of SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft opinion
An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron...
Mechanical failure caused deadly Navy helicopter crash
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway