The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen opens the Lighthouse

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - You can now dine indoors at the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen.

The Lighthouse opened its doors for the first time today at what was formerly known as the End Zone Sports Bar.

Doors will open at 11 am every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the same three days the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen has been serving

to-go lunch since 2020.

Soup Kitchen President Carla Caron says the goal is not just to provide a nutritious meal, but the Lighthouse will be a place where people can get out of the weather during the winter or summer months and make new friends while enjoying a meal - all for free.

They even have a space just for kids.

“We all have a heart space for those that are in need, just to make sure that everybody feels cared for and fed,” Caron said, “I mean, nobody should be going without a meal. There’s no reason for that, and a place to stay, a warm place to stay.”>

The space will also be available for use by the City as an emergency shelter, if needed.

The Waterville Area Soup kitchen has served over 5000 meals in the community since its formation in the summer of 2020.

