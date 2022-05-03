UMaine Political Science professor on Supreme Court leak

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on the potential overturning of Roe v Wade is unprecedented.

That’s what University of Maine Political Science Professor Mark Brewer thinks.

Brewer says while leaks are commonplace in many political arenas, the Supreme Court has, at least in his 35 years following American politics, never dealt with an instance like this.

“For example, presidential administrations,” he said. “That’s one big leak after another, but the Supreme Court has long been the exception to that rule. It’s incredibly secretive. Very little comes out until they’re ready for it to come out. Access is tightly controlled to a really small inner circle, so for something like this to happen, is incredibly shocking.”

Brewer tells TV5 he feels the three justices to watch going forward as to how they come down on the issue are John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

That goes along with a likelihood that we know the other 6 justices are split 3 to 3.

