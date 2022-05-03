Advertisement

UMaine Farmington names McDonnell interim president

By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Farmington Beavers have a new leader.

Joseph McDonnell was introduced as the interim president of the University of Maine at Farmington Tuesday morning.

McDonnell comes to Farmington from the University of Southern Maine where he is currently a professor and has served dean of the College of Management and Human Services, as well as USM provost.

This move is amid changes at UMF.

Student enrollment has declined over the past few years and faculty members were offered early retirement packages as a cost cutting measure.

In the end two positions were eliminated from the school.

McDonnell says he’s sees the path forward filled with collaboration.

“I see a university that has many small departments, each one of them is short of faculty,” said McDonnell. “But as a whole, there’s more than enough. And so we need to think imaginatively about how we organize, to build on those strengths without being in isolated silos.”

McDonnell will officially take his post in July 1st and has agreed to serve in the interim role for 2 years.

