Trenton Elementary and guests honor school staff

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The work of those who educate our children is never easy.

But, thanking them for the tremendous work they do on a daily basis can be really fun.

Stanley Subaru has been celebrating teachers in Hancock County during Teacher Appreciation Week for more than 15 years with care packages and free oil changes.

This week, they’re delivering more than 30 care packages to schools, and highlighting one school, as they do every year on a rotating basis.

This year, it’s the Trenton Elementary School.

With the help of Hannaford and The Bud Connection, the care packages with flowers and gift cards were presented to school staff today.

The recognition comes at a time when school staff have persevered through the challenge of teaching during a pandemic.

“Nothing’s really felt quite normal or right recently, so on a day like today, to be honored as we typically are year after year, it feels good. It feels like okay, things are coming around again. We’re getting back to a little bit of normalcy, so it makes my heart happy,” said Sandy Crowley, a teacher at Trenton Elementary.

The week has traditionally been Teacher Appreciation Week, but administration at the school say the school could not function without everyone who works there.

That’s why they are celebrating the entire staff.

