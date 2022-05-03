Three people facing charges after Fairfield drug bust

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing charges after a drug bust last week in Fairfield.

41-year-old Angel Surillo of Waterville, 40-year-old Kathryn Rice of Fairfield, and 20-year-old Tyler Gomez of New York City are each charged with two counts of trafficking drugs.

Police say they searched a home on Montcalm Street and found drugs, cash, and a firearm.

Surillo and Gomez are being held on $50,000 bail.

Rice is being held on $25,000 bail.

All three are being held at the Somerset County Jail.

