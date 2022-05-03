AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - This week is National Air Quality Awareness Week. This year’s theme is “Be Air Aware and Prepared.”

Maine has some of the best air quality in the nation, but the Department of Environmental Protection says our air is still impacted by ground level ozone and fine particles that impact the heart and lungs.

They say reducing exposure to unhealthy air quality is important for everyone, especially children, older adults, and people with heart and lung disease.

They tell us people need to pay attention to public service announcements, health advisories, and air quality advisories.

People can also reduce air pollution by conserving electricity, carpooling and refueling vehicles after dusk.

“In recent years, there have been more wildfires out west. They have been larger, sending up much more smoke and a lot more of that has been making it to the eastern seaboard,” Air Quality Meteorologist, Martha Webster explained. “And so, during these months when we want to be outside enjoying great days like today, we certainly should be paying attention to the air quality.”

For more information about air quality, please visit maine.gov.

